Vikings 2022 NFL draft preview: Where does Minnesota stand at CB?

There’s no need in beating around the bush when it comes to this year’s 2022 NFL draft preview. We’re getting right to the main event, and for the Minnesota Vikings, it all starts with the cornerback position.

It’s no surprise that everyone from mock draft experts to couch analysts still have the team taking a corner with the No. 12 overall pick.

The secondary was burnt toast on a weekly basis last season, and yet, instead of throwing the toast away entirely, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has opted to just scrape off some of the charred crust and put it right back on the plate.

There’s still work to do in the draft, and fans are hopeful the first-year GM adds another playmaker to the defensive backfield sooner rather than later.

Who's on the roster?

The two big moves for the Vikings in free agency were a couple of one-year deals. They brought Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, back into the fold, along with signing the Green Bay Packers’ former top slot corner Chandon Sullivan.

Dantzler being on the roster as well actually solidifies things to the point where the Vikings could wait a bit on drafting a corner.

Peterson isn’t the lockdown defensive player he once was on the field, but he’s still a solid playmaker with the sort of experience and leadership coaches dream about. Sullivan could fit right into the slot, while Dantzler takes care of business on the other side of the field.

Who departed this offseason?

The good news is the Vikings got the gang back together in the defensive backfield. The bad news is that it’s the same secondary that gave up the fifth-most passing yards on average to opposing quarterbacks last season.

Having that experience is clearly important for building on a foundation, and there is plenty of building that still needs to be done in Minnesota’s secondary.

Positional need: High

There isn’t desperation for the Vikings to reach for a cornerback with the No. 12 overall pick, but it would be naïve to think everything is all sugar and rainbows with Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan and Cameron Dantzler as the starting corners.

It’s also important to note that Dantzler is the only player of the three still under contract after the 2022 season.

The Vikings clearly need an injection of high-end talent and youth to their defensive backfield, if they’re truly hoping for a turnaround year. So while they may not be desperate enough to just take whoever falls to them in the first round, they should be aggressively looking for a cornerback.

Top draft prospects

Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Trent McDuffie, Washington

Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Ahmad Gardner will probably be taken in the top-10, but there’s a chance Derek Stingley’s injury history could lead to him tumbling down the board into the awaiting hands of the Vikings.

If another team pounces and disrupts the order, Trent McDuffie would be a nice grab as well. There are some that are even valuing him higher than Stingley at this point.

However, Kaiir Elam might present the best fallback option for the Vikings if a player slips they can’t afford to pass on, or they pull the trigger on a trade offer from another team looking to move up on the board.

