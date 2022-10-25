What’s new with the Vikings in 2022?

The Arizona Cardinals travel to Minnesota this week in hopes of building on last week’s home victory against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings are a familiar opponent, one they played last season in one of the season’s most exciting games.

The Vikings, of course, lost that game 34-33 when kicker Greg Joseph missed a field goal at the end of the game that would have given them, the win. It was certainly a fortunate win for the Cardinals, the type that has not gone their way this season.

Minnesota has a star-studded offensive featuring Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook. Quarterback Kirk Cousins continues to be an efficient passer, leading the team to a 5-1 record.

The past few seasons, the Vikings have been held back by their defense. The team made it a priority to bring in and retain veteran players to bolster that unit. They did so by way of former Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and former Cardinal Jordan Hicks.

Smith was a Pro Bowl-level edge rusher for the Packers over the past few seasons and Hicks was a standout veteran in Arizona. Both are helping a Vikings defense that also has former Cardinal icon Patrick Peterson.

Minnesota parted ways with linebacker Anthony Barr, who had been an integral member of the team since 2013. Aside from Barr, the team did an excellent job of keeping their core together from last season.

Perhaps the biggest move of the offseason for Minnesota was the firing of longtime head coach Mike Zimmer, whom they replaced with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. Their new head coach has done a nice job with the offensive firepower the team boasts.

In the draft, Minnesota committed to improving their defense in Georgia safety Lewis Cine (pick No. 32) and Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth (pick No. 42).

It was a defensive overhaul for Minnesota in the offseason in hopes of complementing one of the most talented offenses in the league. So far, it’s worked out as the team has started the season 5-1.

Vikings Key Offseason Additions:

OLB Za’Darius Smith

ILB Jordan Hicks

DL Harrison Phillips

WR Albert Wilson

Vikings Key Offseason Losses:

OLB Anthony Barr

DE Everson Griffen

TE Tyler Conklin

C Mason Cole

CB Mackensie Alexander

