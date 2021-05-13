Breaking News:

Vikings’ 2021 preseason schedule released

Jack White
·2 min read

Minnesota has one of the hardest 2021 regular-season schedules in the NFL, so the preseason will make for a good time to get ready.

The Vikings have three preseason games before the regular season gets underway. Last year, the league canceled the preseason amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be interesting to see how the preseason pans out this year. The preseason slate is a key time for draftees and undrafted free agents to make good impressions and land on the roster for 2021. Among the draft class is QB Kellen Mond, who has a chance to show Vikings fans what he can do in his first NFL action.

Here is what the Vikings have to deal with in the preseason:

Week 1 vs. Denver

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Paton spent his first few months as John Elway's successor reconstructing the Broncos' gutted secondary and reinforcing Denver's overall defense.
What he hasn't addressed is the franchise's biggest bugaboo — quarterback — after declaring last month “we want to bring in competition” for Drew Lock, whose 15 interceptions in 13 games tied for the league lead in 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Date: August 13 or August 14 Location: U.S. Bank Stadium TV: FOX 9 Radio: KFAN FM 100.3

Week 2 vs. Colts

Sep 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) is grabbed on the ankle by Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) as defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive end Justin Houston (50) and Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) look on during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Date: August 20 or August 21 Location: U.S. Bank Stadium TV: FOX 9 Radio: KFAN FM 100.3

Week 3 at Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts with teammates Eric Fisher #72 and Mitchell Schwartz #71 after a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Date: August 27 or 28 Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium TV: FOX 9 Radio: KFAN FM 100.3

1

1

