Vikings’ 2020 rookie class finishes 4th in NFL.com rankings

While the Vikings’ 2020 season was disappointing considering they finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs, fans have to be happy with how the future looks.

A huge part of that had to do with this year’s rookie class, led by rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

In his end-of-the-season rookie class rankings, Adam Rank from NFL.com had the Vikings ranked fourth overall.

Here’s a snippet of what Rank wrote about the Vikings:

How impressive was Jefferson’s rookie campaign? Impressive enough to make the Vikings feel just fine about trading away Stefon Diggs and watching him immediately lead the league in catches and receiving yards. Yes, this was the elusive win-win trade. Diggs wasn’t happy in Minneapolis — the city where he produced a miracle — so Minnesota flipped him for a pick package that included No. 22 in last April’s draft. In that slot, the Vikes took the fifth receiver in Round 1, Jefferson, who broke Anquan Boldin’s rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards on the dot.

Players like Jeff Gladney, Ezra Cleveland and Cam Dantzler also showed plenty of potential.

To round out the NFC North, the Bears ranked 17th, the Lions ranked 29th and the Packers ranked 30th.