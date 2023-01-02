Vikings are 12-4 despite having been outscored on the season

Talk about an oddity. The Minnesota Vikings are 12-4 and champions of the NFC North.

They also have gone 11-0 in one-score games.

And, they have been outscored by opponents on the season.

The Vikings were crushed by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 41-17.

When you add that into the first 15 games of the season, the Vikings have scored 395 points while their opponents have put up 414.

How?

Two of the Vikings’ losses have been to the Cowboys, and now the Packers.

The combined score in those games was 81-20. The other losses were to the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions to the tune of 58-30.

So, in the four losses, Minnesota has been outscored 139-50.

