New Viking Xavier Woods is excited to learn from Harrison Smith

The Vikings found their starter opposite of Harrison Smith at safety with Xavier Woods.

And Woods said on Monday that Smith actually played a big part in him signing with the Vikings.

“Just as much as I was preparing for Minnesota’s offense, I was watching Harrison,” Woods said via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “That was one of the main reasons why I wanted to be here, to be able to learn from him, be able to play (with him). And not only Harrison, but (Patrick Peterson).”

Woods, a 2017 sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, has played with the Cowboys over the last four seasons and has started every game he’s appeared in over the last three seasons.

The Vikings lost Anthony Harris to the Eagles via free agency, but they were able to sign Woods for less than half the price at $2.25 million. With Woods, Peterson and Mackensie Alexander coming in, the Vikings’ defensive backfield will look much different than it did last season — and that’s probably a good thing.