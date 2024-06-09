Vikes get semifinal win

Jun. 8—JASPER — Barr-Reeve needed just four hits and were able to take advantage of four Shakamak errors to squeak out a 1-0 semi-final win on Saturday. Seth Wagler threw just under 100 pitches and struck out six to garner a win that put them just one game away from Victory Field.

The Vikes had two runners on in the first inning and cashed in on the second after Kendall Graber reached on an error and found himself on second. With Korbin Boyd running, the Vikes scored on a pair of sacrifices to make it 1-0.

Wagler went through 30 pitches in the first two innings and although Shakamak had two runners reach, the Lakers never seriously threatened. Jax Cox settled in as well and retired the Vikes on just 10 pitched.

A single from Jake Pauw and an infield hit from Kendall Graber put runners on first and third with just one one, but Cox was able to work his way out of the jam.

The pitching duel continued through 4.5 innings in spite of a single from Ethan Graber. Shakamak put the lead off runner on four the fourth time in five innings but the 1-0 lead continued to hold up.

Donnie Miller made his first appearance of the season after missing the season due to recovering from surgery. Although Miller did not pick up a hit, he also entered in the field as well.

Kylan Lengacher opened the seventh with a single and B-R added a runner on a hit batsman, but Cox was able to finish off his effort down 1-0 after 95 pitches.

The Lakers were down to the final three outs and Wagler responded with a 1-2-3 inning to send them into the semi-state final against Indy Lutheran.