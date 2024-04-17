Vikes run at North Knox

Apr. 16—BICKNELL — The Barr-Reeve Boys and Girls Track and Field teams competed Friday night in the North Knox Invitational.

On the ladies side, 10 teams competed for the Invitational trophy. Barr-Reeve Lady Vikings came out Victorious with 142 points. Linton-Stockton was second with 122.50 points, South Knox third with 120 points to round out the top three teams.

Elle Knepp was the high points winner, scoring 38 points for the team and taking first place in the 300h, 200m and Long Jump, and she was second place in the 100h. Also coming in first place for the Lady Vikings was the 4×800R ( Madison Senne, Emma Salmon, Emily Wagler and Madisyn Wagler), second place finishers for the Lady Vikings were, Madison Senne-400m and Emily Wagler- 800m and Allie Knepp- 3200m. Finishing third were, Emily Wagler- 1600m, Mya Raber- 100m, Madisyn Wagler- 800m, Emma Salmon- 3200m. 4×100R (Katie Raber, Emma Richardet, Claire Raber, Mya Raber) and 4×400R ( Madison Senne, Katie Raber, Kennedy Sinnott, Madisyn Wagler). Fourth place finishers were, Mya Raber-100h, Katie Raber-High Jump, fifth place finishers, Emma Salmon- 1600m, Cassy Churchwell- 400m, Katie Raber 300h. In sixth was, Madison Senne-200m, Hailey Buse-Pole Vault, Katelyn Stevens-Shot Put. Seventh place finishers, Mya Raber- High Jump.

"It was a very windy night with wind gust holding steady at 20 plus mph. I told the kids we were not going to worry about out times, throws, jumps, etc. We just need to compete against people and that is exactly what they did. Our girls were hungry for the win and came together as a team and competed very well. With our 4×800 relay coming in first place really set the tone for the evening. We got the lead and never looked back. Each event the ladies competed and we scored in nearly every event. The wind did effect our throwers and sprinters, but we still did very well. It was a total team effort with scoring 142 points. I am really proud of how these ladies have come together as a team. They will be competing again this Friday night at the Linton Invitational," said coach Jodi Knepp.

On the men's side, B-R came in sixth place with 44 points.

"We did not have our full team Friday night but despite that the the guys still competed very well. Paxton Traylor and Pierce Yoder qualified for the freshman boys Miracle Mile. Qualifying standards were 4:47 and under so they competed Friday night in the Miracle mile. Without Paxton and Pierce we had to have some guys step up to fill in on relays and the distance events," added Knepp.

Kaden Buse had another great night coming in first place in the 400m, second place-200m, sixth-100m and seventh — Long Jump.

Also scoring for the Vikings was Alton Klopfenstein- fifth place in the 1600m and Owen McCraken was fifth in the 3200m. Coming in sixth place was Dawson Fitch- Discus, 4×800R (Alton, Tye Thompson, Owen McCraken, Tyler Frady), 4×400R (Isaac Briggeman, Tye, Dawson, Tyler), seventh place finishers , Yadier Victoriono — Discus and 4×100R ( Isaac, Tyler, Eli Briggaman, Evan Wehmeir)

The team will also be competing next Friday night at the Linton Invitational.