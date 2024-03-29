Vikes run at Mitchell

Mar. 29—MITCHELL — On Thursday night, the Barr-Reeve Vikings boys' and girls' track and field teams competed at Mitchell in a tri-meet against Mitchell and Orleans.

The Lady Vikings came out on top winning the meet with 84 points. Mitchell had 46 and Orleans had 24 points.

Senior Elle Knepp scored a perfect score of 20 points, winning all four of her events and breaking the long jump school record by a 1/2". Chloe Knepp held the previous school record set back in 2019, Knepp jumped 16'10.5" Knepp was also first in the 100h (:16.07), 300h (:50.31), and 100m (:13.19).

Also placing first for the Lady Vikings was Cassy Churchwell in the 200m (:28.14) and she placed fourth in long jump (14'11"), Emily Wagler also placed first in the 1600 (6:12.66) and she placed third in the 800m (2:51) and Madison Senne placed first in the 800m (2:39). Emma Salmon also earned a first place finish in the 3200m (13:16) and she was second in the 1600m (6:12.90).

The ladies 4×800 team placed first (11:24), consisting of Madison Senne, Emily Wagler, Madisyn Wagler and Emma Salmon. The 4×400 team also earned a first place finish (4:49) consisting of Madison Senne, Hailey Buse, Kennedy Sinnott and Madisyn Wagler.

Also scoring for the Lady Vikings was Mya Raber with a second place finish in the 100h (17.72) and 100m (13.63). She also tied for third place in HJ (4-6") Katelyn Stevens had two second place finishes in shot put (28-10.3/4") and Discus (68-8"), while Katie Raber placed second in the 300h (:55.21) third in 100h (:18.8) and tied for third in HJ (4'6"). Also placing was Allie Knepp, third in the 3200 (14:20), Kennedy Sinnott placed fourth in Discus (67-5"), Madelyn Wichman placed fourth in shot put (23'4.5"), Rachel Graber placed fourth in the 200m (:32.39).

The ladies 4×100m relay placed second (:58.78), consisting of Katie Raber, Mya Raber, Kennedy Sinnott and Rachel Graber.

"Our ladies did a fantastic job and we scored in almost every event. There was no pole vault and the only event we did not score in was the 400m. We had a few girls missing last night because of spring break, but should have our full team back on Tuesday night when we travel to Gibson Southern for a quad-meet," said B-R coach Jodi Knepp.

On the boys' side B-R came in third place with 27 points, Orleans won with 87 points and Mitchell had 48 points.

"We were short-handed last night due to many of our athletes being gone over spring break, but I thought our men performed very well with a small team. Kaden Buse had an outstanding night scoring 17 points and breaking his own school record in the 400m that he previously set last year (:50.65). He ran (:49.76) to break the record last night and coming in first place. He also came in first place in the 100m (:11.59) and 200m (:23.39) he was third in LJ (18-10.5")," said Knepp.

Also scoring for the Vikings with third place finishes were Owen McCracken in the 1600m (5:27), 3200m (12:44) and he placed fourth in the 800m (2:31). Cody Kitts placed third in Shot Put (36'4.5") and Dawson Fitch placed third in Discus (116-.5"). Evan Wehmeier placed fourth in HJ (5'0").

"The boys will also be heading to Gibson Southern for a quad-meet on Tuesday night where we should have our full team back. I was very proud of how all of our athletes performed. We have great leadership with our seniors and they are going to be a big part of our program this year and we have a lot of new kids and freshman that will be scorers for both squads this year," added Knepp.