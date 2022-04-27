Vikes use late rally to beat LHS, 5-4

Apr. 27—LOOGOOTEE — The Loogootee Lions and Barr-Reeve Vikings (9-2) always have this game circled on the calendar. And whether one is playing for BCC lead, a sectional crown or anything else, it is always about pride. After a full seven innings, it came down to B-R's last out when freshman Seth Wagler hit a 3-run homer to take the lead and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, 5-4.

The No. 1 Vikes used a pair of freshmen pitchers for most of the game, while No. 5 Loogootee got a solid effort from its ace Isaac Waggner, it was Wagler's late blast that proved to be the difference

"Just a heck of a ball game. And you know, I told our guys in the huddle, we knew it was gonna be that kind of game. It seems like it always is. I just just said that even if we would have lost 3-1, I felt we executed offensively really well. We had a lot of loud outs. And we were hitting balls on the screws. So we did a lot of things well. We had two freshman pitchers that went in there and competed their butts off and did a nice job," said B-R coach Trevor McConnell.

"Give credit to the Waggner kid and they made some nice defensive plays behind him. They just grind and kept us at bay and we couldn't really capitalize. We couldn't find grass on any of those balls we hit, but I just told our guys just keep grinding and keep having good at bats."

The No. 1 Vikings turned a walk to Colton Stoll and a single from Nick Swartzentruber gave Barr-Reeve a 1-0 lead. The Vikes also threatened in the top of the second with a two-out triple from Reed Thompson but it went unrewarded.

However, the Lions roared back in the bottom of the inning as Drew Walker walked. Wade Graber reached on an error before Luke Lengacher posted a two-run single off Viking starter Jake Pauw. Pauw found himself with two runners on but, got a strikeout and a grounder to end the inning down 2-1.

Stoll singled and quickly found himself a pass ball and an overthrow with just one out. However, Isaac Waggner got a double play and the Vikes remained down 2-1.

Loogootee threatened, with runners on first and third, but a nice catch from Thompson in center helped keep the Lions off the board.

Loogootee got a third run after a controversial call on a dropped third strike/foul tip third out that allowed Mason Roark to score on a Waggner single. Seth Wagler relieved Pauw and he delivered for the final out of the inning. Colton Stoll added a two-out double for the Vikings but again left Stoll on after five and a half innings. Wagler continued to look solid, in relief and B-R appeared to threaten with runners on second and third, but Luke Lengacher made a catch for the Lions that saved runs and Would have given Thompson his second triple of the game.

After a pair of walks, Loogootee brought in Landon Mathias and he walked Aaron Wagler to load the bases. After a wild pitch, Graber scored to make 2-3, but Seth Wagler took it deep with two on and made it 5-3, putting the Vikes within three outs of the win.

However, the Lions quickly put two runners on and after a wild pitch, LHS was within one. Lane Graber came in with a pair of Ks and finished off the Viking win.

Both teams have senior trips coming up and will be off for about a week.