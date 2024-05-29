Vikes earn 3-peat sectional

May 28—LOOGOOTEE — One of the hallmarks of the Barr-Reeve baseball program the past several years is the Vikings have utilized 'small ball' to not only push across crucial runs, but also to force opponents into mistakes. On Monday night in the Class A Sectional championship game at Loogootee, Barr-Reeve used a big fifth inning, and claimed a sectional three-peat with a 5-0 victory over Loogootee.

With both teams having their respective aces on the mound in Seth Wagler for the Vikes, and Isaac Waggner for the Lions, runs were going to be at a premium. But it was Viking senior center-fielder Ethan Graber who would give Barr-Reeve all the scoring they would need. Graber deposited a long home run to left-center field in the bottom of the first inning, and it would be all the offense the Vikings would need.

After both Wagler and Waggner held the Lion and Viking offenses in check until the fifth inning, it was Barr-Reeve that finally broke through, and put the game out of reach. A single by Ethan Stoll with one out, followed by a double from Graber again, put the Vikings ahead 2-0. After a Seth Wagler pop out, it appeared Loogootee was out of the inning, but then good fortune swung back to the Vikings.

Viking junior Jake Pauw hit a towering fly ball that appeared to be lost in the twilight, and a Lion drop allowed Graber to score for a 3-0 lead. A single and steal from Levi Lester gave the Vikes two on with two out, and once again, it was Viking senior Kendall Graber who put the Sectional title to bed.

The Viking senior catcher, who back in March hit the Sectional championship clinching layup against Orleans in the basketball Sectional, singled up the middle to score two runs, and give the Vikings the final margin of 5-0.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Wagler finished his masterpiece performance. The junior ace forced a soft pop-out from the bat of Koen Waggner, and fittingly squeezed the final out near the mound. Wagler finished his four-hit shutout without a walk, and a Lion runner only advanced to second base once.

Ethan Stoll, Ethan Graber, Levi Lester, and Kendall Graber each recorded two hits for the Vikings who improved to 24-6 on the season.

Viking coach Trevor McConnell was proud of his team in their effort.

"It was nice to push one across there in the fifth, and sometimes you only need one break. "He made a heck of an effort to even make a play on the ball, but Seth was really in control out there the entire night. He's steady, and you know exactly what you're going to get, and he gave us great stuff tonight."

The Vikings will play Tecumseh in the regional round on Saturday, at a site that will be announced by the IHSAA on Tuesday. The Vikings own a 6-1 victory at Tecumseh back on May 16.