Vikes add Regional crown

Jun. 3—LOOGOOTEE — The Barr-Reeve baseball team will find themselves in familiar territory on Saturday with a berth at semi-state for the second straight year. Barr-Reeve turned a Saturday regional rain out into a Monday regional victory at Loogootee's Les Page Field, as they defefeated Tecumseh 6-0.

B-R's win over the Braves included a blast from Levi Lester, and a solid effort on the mound from Seth Wagler with a five-hit, complete game shutout win.

"I feel like we know what we're going to get out of our starting pitching and if you can manufacture some things offensively, I feel like we're not having to lean as heavily on the 'small ball' right now. We're getting some timely hitting and guys are seeing hitters' counts and having a better approach. I've been a lot more pleased with the offense here of late. I felt like we found a way to win a lot of games but we left a lot on the table and I just feel like guys are starting to see the ball well and be comfortable to make things happen," said B-R coach Trevor McConnell.

"I mean credit to them and the DuPont kid. We knew he would be a super competitor. Everybody I talked to in the week leading up to this said that kid is going to compete his butt off. He's a senior, he's got good stuff. We knew we'd have a game on our hands today. I thought our kids responded the way that we expected them to and played like a veteran ball club."

Wagler was more than efficient in his first inning of work, needing just five pitches to retire the side and was nearly as effective in top of the second with getting a 1-2-3 inning on three ground balls.

On offense, Jake Pauw drove a ball all the way to the fence for a long out, however moments later, Lester found the right distance with a home run over the right field fence off DJ DuPont to make it 1-0. Also that inning, Kendall Graber reached on an infield hit and worked his way around to third before scoring on a wild pitch and giving B-R a 2-0 lead.

Tecumseh added a pair of singles in the top of the third, but Wagler was able to finish off the inning with a K and both runners being stranded.

The Vikes picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the third, as a walk and a stolen base from Ethan Graber was driven in by Pauw with a double to make it 3-0. Wagler bent but did not break, giving up two more hits but again Tecumseh was unable to plate them.

The Vikes added a run in the bottom of the fourth as a Tyler Graber walk turned into a run after a single from Ethan Stoll drove him in. Ethan Graber then hit a two-run double, pushing across two more runs to make it 6-0 and forcing a change on the mound as Mason Goegel took over for DuPont. Wagler returned to a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth as B-R held on to its 6-0 lead, and then again with a scoreless inning the sixth.

Tecumseh was down to its final three outs, but put two runners on with one out, however, Wagler was able to bear down and get the win and move the Vikings to the semi-state round with the complete game win.

The location and opponent for semi-state is yet to be determined.