Vijay Singh wins on PGA Tour Champions after Paul Goydos five-putts 17th hole

Vijay Singh returned to victory lane on the PGA Tour Champions on Sunday but he needed a big assist from Paul Goydos to get there.

Playing a course where he won three times on the PGA Tour, Singh earned his fourth win overall at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan, claiming the 2023 Ally Challenge for his first senior circuit win in five years.

Singh, 60, parred the 18th at nearly the same time some unfortunate circumstances were happening a hole behind him.

Leading by a shot on the 17th hole, Goydos hit the green on the par-3 and then putted to about three feet. From there, however, he needed another four putts to find the bottom of the jar, turning his advantage into a two-shot deficit.

Four putts from 3 feet. Paul Goydos' 1-shot lead became a 2-shot deficit after a triple bogey on the 17th hole @AllyChallenge. pic.twitter.com/KRRdp97iXo — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 27, 2023

Goydos blew his first putt past the hole and his comebacker caught a piece of the lip, returning to the spot where it was just a minute prior. After taking a few minutes to collect himself, he jabbed at the next putt, missing right and then he almost hit the tap-in before the ball came to rest. After picking up his ball out of the hole, he looked towards his caddie, crossed his arms, then stared at the hole in bewilderment for several moments. He would par the 18th to shoot a 71. Singh closed with a 68.

“I’m as shocked as anybody,” said Singh. “I guess for some reason I drive the ball very well here. Whenever I come here, tree-lined, I drive it well and I’ve putted well. My putting has been a mystery for a long time, but I’ve found a few things out the last few weeks and I’ve been putting really well.”

Due to heavy rain last week, the 54-hole tournament didn’t start until Saturday and was completed in two days.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek