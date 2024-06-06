Vigo County's American Legion teams shut out in openers

Wayne Newton Post 346 opened its 2024 American Legion baseball schedule at a disadvantage Wednesday night at Don Jennings Field, and it showed.

The new-look local team hosted Danville, Ill., Post 210, a team with three games already under its collective belts and traditionally one of the strongest opponents on the Post 346 schedule. Those two facts, plus the looming tournament at Ballwin, Mo., beginning Friday, added up to an 11-0 loss in the debut of manager Cole Whitlock.

Whitlock, who played for Post 346 as recently as the 2019 season, is the team’s new field manager while former manager David Will becomes more of a general manager. Rusty Gonser remains as an assistant coach.

The roster includes players from Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, Northview, Shakamak, Sullivan and possibly Linton, although the lone Miner representative is currently dealing with an injury situation. Shakamak’s players are still involved in the high school state tournament.

Having had just two practices, there were some players whom Whitlock was seeing for the first time.

“We’re going to a tournament this weekend with a minimum of three games,” Whitlock explained after the game.

“So we were making sure everybody was available to pitch this weekend.”

Jackson Thoma, a 2023 North graduate who redshirted as a freshman at Salem University, might have earned himself more innings on the weekend after striking out five batters in the first two innings Wednesday, surviving a second-and-third, one-out situation in the first inning by fanning Danville’s fourth and fifth hitters in the lineup.

Post 346 had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the second when it also put two runners in scoring position with one out, but a strikeout and a fly ball ended the threat. And in both the third and fifth innings, wildness by the home team’s pitchers enabled the visitors to have two big innings.

The home team had its only hits in the third, a leadoff single by Isaak Osborne and a two-out double by Brady Weidenbenner. Osborne had been picked off before Weidenbenner’s hit, however, and Ross Olson’s line drive to deep center field ended the inning with two runners on base.

Post 346 also threatened in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out error followed by a walk and a hit batter to load the bases. Again, however, a long drive — this one by Austin Black — ended the inning.

• Princeton 5, Post 501 0 — At Dick Ballinger Field, Wednesday also was the debut of the John E. Heyen Post 501 team.

There are no West Vigo players on Post 346, because the Viking underclassmen are playing for Post 501.

Post 346 roster — Jackson Pierce, Caden Schrader, Zac Buell, Linden Jenkins, Riley Huckaby, Isaak Osborne, Cam Judson, Brady Stepp, Austin Black, Jonathan Millington, Ty Stultz, Ross Olson, Brady Weidenbenner, Levi Weidenbenner, Jackson Thoma, Jackson Miller.

Schedule

Wednesday — lost 11-0 to Danville

Friday-Sunday — At Ballwin, Mo., tournament

Tuesday — Evansville Pate at Vincennes, 7 p.m.

June 13-16 — John E. Hayes Invitational

June 18 — At Princeton, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 — Crawfordsville, 7 p.m.

June 22 — Rockport 3:30 p.m., Alton, Ill., 7:30

June 23 — Alton 9 a.m., Rockport 2 p.m.

June 25 — At Danville, Ill., 7 p.m.

June 26 — Newburgh at Vincennes, 7 p.m.

June 28-30 — Leo Brenner Tournament at Moline, Ill.

July 2 — Princeton, 7 p.m.

July 3 — At Crawfordsville, 7 p.m.

July 5-7 — At Danville, Ill., tournament

July 9 — Clay City, 7 p.m.

July 11-14 — At Crawfordsville tournament

July 19-21 — Regional

July 26-31 — State finals

Post 501 roster — Trentin Chambers, Ryan Cobb, Brandon Dailey, Gavin Deighton, Colton Enyeart, Jacob Handlin, Chase Hedden, Jayce Noblitt, Garrett Porter, Peyton Powers, Allen Ramirez, Zach Rogers, Connor Wallace, Reese Wilbur.

Schedule

Wednesday — lost to Princeton 5-0

June 13-16 — John Hayes Invitational

June 23 — Crawfordsville (2), noon

June 29 — At Newburgh (2), 1 p.m.

June 30 — At Rockport (2), noon

July 6-7 — At Princeton Invitational

July 11-14 — At Crawfordsville tournament

July 19-21 — Regional at Post 346

July 26-31 — State finals at Post 346