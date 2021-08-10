Vigil held for 22-year-old man shot and killed near Fresno State

Washington Post

For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than