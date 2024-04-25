Advertisement

Your views on Wolves v Bournemouth

We asked for your views on Bournemouth's 1-0 win over Wolves on Wednesday.

Here are some of your answers:

Wolves fans

Mark: Bournemouth gave us a lesson in playing as a team. They were excellent - we were dreadful. Jose Sa stopped it being 6-0. What an utterly disappointing end to an otherwise very good season.

John: Very poor performance. The players didn’t seem interested. Second half was improved but still rubbish. Good job we are safe or we would be in relegation trouble.

Phillip: Absolute rubbish. [Pablo] Sarabia is a total waste of space and would struggle to get in a Sunday morning side. [Max] Kilman makes far too many mistakes so get shot of him. Far too much passing sideways and backwards. A very boring watch.

Stephen: Absolutely shocking, what a terrible squad we have. End of season cannot come soon enough.

Bournemouth fans

Tom: Three points, thank you! I was reminded of that FA Cup match in 1957 which was the same result! Well done all.

Greg: Certainly seeing “Iraola ball” coming to fruition now. The whole team is playing their hearts out and thoroughly deserved the win. So difficult to nominate a man of the match as everyone gave everything. Bill Foley’s vision of European football at Dean Court within five seasons seems more and more reachable.

Robin: Great performance by the Cherries - closing on their best ever season and now in the top half of the Premiership. Terrific first season for Andoni Iraola!

