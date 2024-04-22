Your views on Wolves v Arsenal

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Wolves' defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

Here are some of your answers:

Wolves fans

Kieran: Good performance despite all the injuries we have. We need players back. Bit of a bad run of form but I know we can win if we got some players back. On to and the next one and come on, you Wolves.

Philip: Wolves have a Championship squad of players surviving in the Premier League. Gary O Neil is a miracle worker and every Wolves supporter should be proud of his and the players' achievements.

Mike: To only lose 2-0 against Arsenal with our woefully small squad is OK, but we have to strengthen for next season or we will start losing by more to the ‘ordinary’ teams and could be relegation fodder.

Arsenal fans

Brian: Not impressed with the performance or the result. Can do better, must do better to win the Premier League.

Naru: We looked tired and leggy but managed to secure a win against a difficult side. Sometimes we need an ugly win and this result will boost team spirit, in addition, another clean sheet at an away match. Great result.

Tim: Very efficient performance. Another clean sheet and three points away from home. Cannot ask for a lot more after a busy week.