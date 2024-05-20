Your views on Villa's upcoming Champions League campaign

[BBC]

After defeat by Crystal Palace on the final day, we asked you what Aston Villa need to do over the summer to prepare for their Champions League campaign next season.

Here are some of your answers:

Mark: Need a striker, another defensive midfielder to cover for Kamara, and probably another centre-back.

Chris: We do need a much larger squad, but in terms of quality we need a lot less than people think. The players to come back from injury make us very competitive. We just need a decent second-choice goalkeeper and a top striker to rival Ollie. Emery will still want a left-sided winger, but Rodgers has made that less urgent.

Veronica: Just because we crawled over the finishing line there’s no need to panic buy. These guys got us into the elite European mix and we should keep our faith in them, but there is an obvious need to improve the bench. Strength in depth is why the 'bigger' clubs maintain their top positions and so if we can add to our attack then that would be my priority.

Andy: The negative this season has been not being able to have Mings since the first match and Konsa playing right-back as we need him in central. We need a new right-back as Cash isn’t good enough and a second striker as Duran really needs to go out on loan. I think Archer could do a job for us next season.