Your views on Thursday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Thursday night's match between Olympiakos and Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League semi-final.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Colin: Villa were poor. The damage was done at Villa Park. I don't think we win another game, our season is over. Fourth or fifth, it's been a great season and up the Villa.

Mark: The team have looked jaded for a while. Injuries, depleted squad, too many games in a short space of time. Will probably limp over the line with Champions League qualification. Let this not deter from an unbelievable season. Top four in the Premier League and Europa Conference League semi-finalists - who knows what we could have achieved without serious injuries to Buendia, Mings, Kamara and Ramsey?

Mossy: A game too far in the end. To turn up to a European semi-final with a bench full of youngsters didn't bode well. No excuses over the two legs, we were not good enough, but as a squad Villa are really down to the bare bones now. The long season has really had its toll on us. I just want them to get over the line now and get fourth spot.

Rob: I am so proud of this team. For a team with no European experience to get to the semi-final and still compete at the top of the Premier League is nothing short of miraculous. It's good experience for next season that Newcastle never had.

Keith: Congratulations to Olympiakos for winning, but Aston villa were miles of the pace in both matches. If we are to compete in European competition next season we have to be more aggressive and clinical in the final third and manage the games better. Just put it down to lesson's learned.