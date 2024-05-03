Your views on Thursday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Thursday's match between Chelsea and Tottenham.

Here are some of your answers:

Chelsea fans

Fossie: A vastly improved team performance; a well deserved win. Team harmony was there for all to see, with all players having a good day. Not only a good win, but to keep a clean sheet as well is a big pat on the back for the defence, expertly marshalled by one of our own, Trevor Chalobah. Europe? Maybe, just maybe.

Shane: Thought [Marc] Cucurella was outstanding. Everyone played well and it was a solid performance from start to finish and a clean sheet is a very welcome bonus. Let's hope we can carry it on to the next game COYB!

Richard: Definitely a high tempo first half and deservedly ahead at half-time. A gritty but determined defensive display in the second half. I agree with Poch that the attitude was spot on, perhaps because we all knew that there wasn’t much on the bench to rescue the situation if we’d conceded. Shout out especially to Cucurella - he was everywhere.

Tottenham fans

Graham: Abysmal. Shocking performance by each and every player. Two seasonal ‘cup finals’ in a week and didn’t turn up for either. Players disgraced themselves, the club and above all the fans. Pathetic!

Ed: Spineless performance against a team that has struggled and with some of their best players out . I think Ange is out of his depth , bereft of ideas, inability to pick the right team . All our players should take a hard look at themselves. We are a disgrace.

Tiger: Seems like our players are not enjoying playing football. No passion whatsoever and not playing as a team or a functional unit. Ange you can't say week after week we playing well when what we are seeing is the absolute opposite.