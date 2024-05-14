Your views: Sunderland's next head coach

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on who should be Sunderland's next head coach. Here are some of your comments:

Richie: I’d take a punt on Rosenior, did well at Hull and can only get better, but on the transfer side the owners have to cut a bit of slack.

Derek: It seems the club do not know now three months on and no decisions announced. The Stadium of Light is a tough place so someone with teflon and experience. A bit like Mowbray I suppose.

Grahame: The next gaffer has to be able to bring his own staff in, whether it's Will Still or someone else. Personally I would go for Steve Cooper.

Brian: This is a big summer at Sunderland. We need a quick appointment. They've had four months to consider who to appoint. The form from January onwards was relegation form. Some experience is required and a proper centre forward or two. Please get it sorted quickly.

Roberto: Tony Mowbray. Like almost all Sunderland fans, I didn't want him to be sacked in the first place. But as re-appointing him looks unlikely, I think we should go for Will Still. The big question is, will Will Still still be interested in the job?

Terry: Steve Cooper. Very experienced in Championship and Premier League, has good CV in coaching younger players and used to working on a tight budget in the lower league.

John: Michael Duff should be given the new role, after various promotions and only failed role at Swansea. With lots of experience at all levels. The Black Cats could be on the way back!

Anthony: It’s got to be Will Still. Should have done everything it too to get him last time, the season couldn’t have been any worse after Mowbray was dismissed. Perhaps he’s seen what a mess we’re in and is put off now. Who knows where we would have been if his appointment had been made when he interviewed last time but I’d guess it would be better than now.

Colin: Paul Heckingbottom would be my choice, but with this owner and director of football it could be anybody.

Chris: Too much of a risk to take a punt on a coach with no direct experience of Championship football. Cooper and Rosenior have proven themselves more than capable at this level, but whoever is appointed it needs to happen soon. After all, the Board have had months to draw up a shortlist.