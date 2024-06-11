Your views: Should Sunderland sign Styles permanently?

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on whether Sunderland should trigger the option to sign Callum Styles on a permanent basis after his loan last season. Here are some of your comments:

Anthony: I don't think that he did enough to deserve to be signed on a permanent basis. We need to sign better quality players for the Championship and I don't think he's at that level.

Gordon: I think he’s been unfortunate with game time and being out of position. I think he’s worth keeping.

Fraser: Styles was a good creative player on the ball and liked to get forward but didn't have that cutting edge sometimes and he didn't find a proper home at Sunderland when playing, he couldn't find a natural position and sticking to it.

Ron: Styles is a versatile player covering back and midfield. His contribution to games he has played in have been fairly effective. With his International experience albeit with Hungary, he should stay and help the younger players to develop. He will be an asset to the team for the future and only 23 years of age!

Paul: We shouldn’t sign Styles. He didn’t improve the team or bring something we didn’t already have. Money better spent elsewhere.