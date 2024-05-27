Your views on Sunday's victory

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Southampton securing Premier League football as they beat Leeds in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

Here are some of your answers:

Richard: It will be a struggle next year but what a performance. The best defensive display for many seasons. We must sign those on-loan players.

Sally: Saints played as a team, which has been missing sometimes. Defended well, played for each other. Fans were fabulous. Very proud.

David: I was there! Jubilant. Exhausted. Relieved. So pleased for Russell Martin, a good guy. He’s brought belief and a feel good factor back. We’re back where we belong. Come on you Reds!

Dave: Unbelievable day out with my two girls. What an incredible atmosphere. Hard luck Leeds. Great finish from Adam.

Trevor: Watching the amazing Saints win, here in New Zealand is the first time I have ever been reduced to tears over a football match. Tears of joy just watching the after-match presentations, celebrations, interviews, and seeing "SOUTHAMPTON" proudly displayed on the stadium's big screen. Fan of the Saints for 75 years! I LOVE YOU.