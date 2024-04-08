Your views on Sunday's match

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Sunday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Here are some of your responses:

United fans

Josh: On the face of it, the result is good, but it only papers over the cracks Erik ten Hag must sort out. We are far too easy to play against and we only had the chance to get back into the game because of their wastefulness, individual brilliance from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, and the Old Trafford atmosphere pulling them through. I do think Sir Jim Ratcliffe has seen enough and will make a change.

Tom: United were very wasteful again and were repeatedly giving the ball away in their own half. Basic, wayward passing at this level isn't good enough. Only the eradication of this fundamental problem will improve the team's current poor performances and lessen the attacking pressure.

Martin: We are still playing injured players. This gets Manchester United nowhere in the long run, as these players are out for a longer period. Why play Wan-Bissaka at left-back when we know Dalot plays well there. Fernandes needs to play further back in midfield and allow Mainoo to play in the number 10. This would increase our goal chances hugely.

Andy: We are chaotic. There is no structure, no composure and seemingly no plan. Teams are getting 20 to 30 shots a game against us, which is appalling. Our only rays of hope in a terrible season have been Mainoo and Garnacho. We were lucky to get a point. I don't know what Ten Hag is doing - I wonder if he does?

Liverpool fans

Ken: Liverpool learned nothing from the chastening defeat in the cup a few weeks ago. The same lack of care in and out of possession against a woeful United team who should have been buried out of sight. The entire frontline, plus Szoboszlai, need to work on taking responsibility and being clinical. I hope Jota is fit soon. Liverpool are now third favourites.

Jimbo: You just can't be that profligate in front of goal if you want to win a league title. We were lacking calmness in front of goal and leading up to chances. We just needed to slow it down at the crucial times and select the right pass. I felt we got drawn into chaos football and only the most biased United fan wouldn’t acknowledge that they were gifted a point.

Lynne: I normally don't criticise Klopp's substitutions, but I wouldn't have taken off either 'captain chaos' Nunez or Endo, as by doing that we moved our most creative player, in Mac Allister, further back. Salah should have been taken off again, as he has lost his shooting boots of late. I just hope that our season hasn't been derailed by Manchester United.

Ste: At the end of the season, this will be an important point. So many times going behind at Old Trafford, you don't recover. Seven games left and this was always the banana skin. It also says a lot that a lot of Liverpool fans now see not beating United, and drawing, as a loss.

