Your views on Sunday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your opinions on Sunday's Premier League fixture between Manchester City and West Ham, as Pep Guardiola's team clinched a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Here are some of the best responses:

Man City fans

Carl: Unbelievable. These past 12 years have been amazing for a club who were often laughed at. I am overjoyed.

Tom: Congratulations to the lads on winning our fourth Premier League title in a row. Congratulations to Haaland on winning his second Golden Boot in two years. Pep Guardiola for Prime Minister?

Colin: I was a junior blue in 1968, when City won the title. It has been a hard slog for City to rise again, and to think that in 1999 Manchester United were winning everything and City were struggling to get out of the first division! The money made a difference, but all of the top clubs have money. It's what you do with it that matters. Well done to the players, staff and manager.

West Ham fans

Darren: Another soft, poorly motivated performance. There are too many players that have been on the beach since Easter. Individually, James Ward-Prowse was off the pace for the first two goals and Areola should've done better with the third. In-between, we offered very little except for Mo's worldie. How long can we keep him?

Andy: That summed up David Moyes nicely. We had nothing to lose, we could only finish ninth whatever happened, so he had the chance to let his hair down and have a go, but instead he picked a back five and went ultra-defensive. We couldn't possibly move forward under Moyes, I'm looking forward to a new chapter.

Joseph: We finished a respectable ninth, but the huge losses since the start of the year belay that achievement unfortunately. We could've finished the season so much better. Moyes has to take responsibility for leaving us with an ageing squad that has to be completely overhauled for next season, if we're going to be serious challengers in the Premier League.

Dave: I don't think that getting rid of David Moyes is the answer to West Ham's problems as a team. I think it's down to the chairman, who needs to spend more money on getting players in that will make West Ham more competitive in the Premier League.