Your views on Sunday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Crystal Palace's 5-2 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Here are some of your answers:

Crystal Palace fans

Mark: Absolutely amazing. Two great wins in a row have given me a lot more confidence for next season. We should have won 5-0. If Olise and Eze had been fit all season we would easily be top 10.

Paul: If that’s a peek into the future under Glasner, then wow!

Peter: Different story when Olise and Eze start. Mateta showing that he's a decent player despite the naysayers. The new manager has realised that. Ward and Ayew are bench at best.

Tresbon: This Palace starting XI posed better teams problems and this feeble, tired West Ham outfit simply melted under the onslaught. Marc Guehi slides back in but where do Lerma and eventually Doucoure go? Not room for both alongside an astonishing Wharton - he has so much time on the ball. Problem for Palace is the second string - Championship players.

West Ham United fans

Alan: Time is running out for David Moyes .This defeat is one of a succession of poor performances. We are too negative, our bench is non-existent and our youngsters are never given a chance. It's time for change.

Mario: I don't think I can put it in to words. Yes we had Europe on Thursday but come on. Not good enough, squad too small, some players need to question their commitment and the manager - enough said. Lots of good things last three years, lots of very bad things. Time for a change.

Bruce: Just how much longer is this farce with Moyes going on? We are now getting thrashed against average teams. Board must wake up to the fact he is out of his depth. Act before this once great club becomes picture of ridicule.

Mark: Another capitulation after an outstanding European game in midweek. One week we can challenge the best, the following week we would find it hard to beat a Championship side. Same old West Ham.