Your views on Sunday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Leeds failing to secure promotion after defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

Here are some of your answers:

Joseph: A frustrating way to lose the final. We’re always trying to walk the ball into the net to score, nobody wanted to shoot. Southampton know how to beat us. We didn’t show up and we as the fans suffer. Farke is still the right man for me, but another overhaul of the squad this summer is incoming, and with FFP rules, we’ll have to sell players to buy.

Noah: Gutted. A wonderful season which unravelled at the end and we ultimately weren’t able to get over the line. Dan James seemed like the only one fighting at the end with a few not having enough desire within their performances. Will be interesting to see who is still committed to next season and another promotion push or who will jump ship.

Paul: Why on earth did we think we stood a chance? I’ve followed Leeds for well over 50 years and seen both league games live against Southampton this season . We were poor in both. We need a keeper, a central defender that can control the game, two strikers and a management team who can find the best in what we have.

Andrew: Truly gutted! What an awful way to end what was a highly entertaining and a (mostly) very successful season. To be fair, I think we lost it on the final run in to the end of the regular season when we had the string of poor results. Today we weren’t hungry enough, and appeared to be more scared of losing than going out for the win.

Gavin: A pathetic performance by players who have had their eye on where they will be playing since March. No fight, no ideas and the easiest game Southampton will have had this season. Most of the players will be leaving now and for me, Farke can go to. Poor game management and when things aren’t going right he doesn’t know how to change it.

Pete: Didn't deserve any more. One decent team performance in the last 12 was as good as we were. Definitely not a Premier League team with the required tactics so think it's best we stay away from there for the time being.