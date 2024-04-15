Your views on Sunday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Liverpool's defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Here are some of your answers :

Liverpool fans

Debbie: Where was the pace and desire? Too much passing around the back , the few times they went with pace down the wing they were in! Didn’t do it often enough. Finishing in the games since we played United has also been poor.

Dan: It looked like we never left the dressing room in the first half. Too many holes in our defensive shape, no desire to win the ball back or press them. It was far to easy for Palace to pass between the lines. Second half was better but again no composure in front of goal, it felt rushed. We broke through a few times but poor decisions cost us.

Matthew: Absolutely poor performance. Letting them stand in the box alone to tap home their goal was schoolboy football. Jones has to take five touches even if one is needed and Salah is a shadow of his former self and doesn’t run in behind. A slow start again and some of them didn’t look like they wanted to be there.

Crystal Palace fans

Rich: Performances have been getting better and stamina improving. This was the best individual performance from our defenders in months, everyone was immense. Mateta was awesome and very unlucky not to have two goals. Wharton again showed class. What a crazy game though and Henderson was brilliant too.

Tony: It was a gutsy performance by Palace and in the second half we weathered a Liverpool onslaught. On another day it could have ended 3-3 given the chances missed by both teams. But Liverpool were off the pace in many respects and Palace took advantage. A wonderful result for the Eagles to ease their possible relegation fears.

Vivienne: Fabulous team performance. The manager must take credit. I watched the first team training at Selhurst Park this week. We could all see the hard work the team is putting in! And now it has paid off.