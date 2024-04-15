Your views on Sunday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on West Ham's defeat to Fulham on Sunday.

Here are some of your answers:

West Ham fans

Ian: Thought we started OK and Antonio should score from six yards. They score from a mistake and then sat back. As the game progressed we looked tired and short of ideas. Our lack of depth in the squad is really showing. Earthy looked good on his debut and hope the head injury isn’t serious. Saw him at Borehamwood pre-season and looks like a good prospect.

Josh: A really disappointing loss. It was an opportunity to win but the team looked tired and leggy after so many Thursday - Sunday weeks. We’ve played more games than Fulham this season and it showed. The lack of squad depth compared to the teams around us also showed. Need to strengthen significantly this summer if we are to continue to move forward.

Martin: No energy, no game plan, no fight. Spent most of our possession on the left wing playing tippy-tappy football before Paqueta gave the ball away. Defence was poor. Antonio was our only chance of a goal and he was hugging the left touchline all second half, very strange.

Fulham fans

Adam: Fulham were unlucky against Newcastle but we showed our quality against a good West Ham team. All fans are happy about Pereira and his double as he has been missing the art of scoring until now. We played well and we hope we can keep it up to the end of the season. Come on Fulham.

Bob: First of all my very best to George Earthy for a good recovery. It's always good to beat your London rivals. We need to be more clinical in front of goal and put more of our chances away. Still, we were strong and snuffed out any danger from West Ham. All but safe now so well done lads.

Keir: Story of our season … if we score first we don’t get beaten. Fair play to the boys for keeping up the tempo for the full 90 minutes .