Your views on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's match between Manchester City and Wolves.

Here are some of your answers:

Manchester City fans

Stella: Much more dynamic performance by City than of late. The performance of Haaland drew all accolades understandably, but also Gvardiol’s performance was top-drawer too. Being picky, it’s a pity we couldn’t keep a clean sheet; perhaps Ederson and the defence should have done better. Nonetheless, it’s a convincing three points and we now focus on Fulham.

Peter: Great all-round performance, every player was 8 out of 10 or better. Haaland was unplayable, magic. So pleased for Alvarez, he would start in every other team in the world, but he doesn't complain, just gets on with it, and boy does he deliver when he gets his chance. Bravo.

FBA: Our game: Pressure. Pressure. Constant Pressure. Goal. Goal. Constant Goals. Three wins needed now to get four titles. FA Cup final in three weeks, we can still get the double. Come on City!

Dave; We all know how this ends. City are back in the groove and totally focused on an unprecedented fourth consecutive title.

Wolves fans

Rugby Wolf: Just as predicted a goal fest for City. This useless defence always lets us down. We have to invest in some quality players - mainly defenders - or we will suffer next season and relegation will be an issue.

Tarciso; It continues to show how biased officials and VAR are against Wolves. I am not saying that City did not deserve to win the game, but it is so clear, that all 50/50 decisions go against Wolves, even when City did not require them. The first penalty took away all the momentum Wolves were trying to build to give City some sort of problems.

Michael: Totally outplayed. No complaints about the result but the standard of refereeing was appalling! Referee gave the first penalty because the City players shouted at him and VAR didn’t intervene. He then initially didn’t give the second penalty, which it blatantly was, VAR intervened and he changed his mind.

Robert: Kilman had a game to forget. Dawson knew how to keep Haaland quiet and how he was missed. Wolves attempting to play an open game made for an interesting watch but also made it easy for City.