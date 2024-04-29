Your views on Saturday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Saturday's match between Wolves and Luton Town.

Here are some of your answers:

Wolves fans

Tim: It could so easily have ended in tears when Luton had a last-gasp shot... but it didn't. There is no doubt that Wolves deserved the win. We really dominated the match and the score certainly didn't flatter us. Bring on Manchester City next Saturday.

Kieran: Finally we got a win. Well done team. It is a shame that Dawson is out for the rest of the season, but we can play without him. Next up is Manchester City, which will be tough. We have beaten them already, so who says we can't beat them again? Come on you Wolves!

Jon: It was good to finally get a win, particularly after the awful display against Bournemouth. Boubacar Traore was very impressive in midfield. Once we got the second goal, we looked very comfortable. We gave them hope at the end, but they never looked like equalising. Hopefully our patched up squad can make a fist of our next match against Manchester City!

Simon: That's more like it. It had all the hallmarks of a banana skin game. Former Wolves player Rob Edwards, Luton fighting for safety, Wolves in poor form. But we got the three points. Job done.

Luton fans

Christian: I've had faith all season. I'm starting to doubt if we can stay up now though. I was so hopeful for points against Brentford and at Wolves. We still have a chance, but only because Forest can't pick up points either and have had four points taken away as well.

Mickelson: Very, very poor. I think they have stopped trying.

Ian: I am proud when we win and loyal when we lose.

Finn: I think we will stay up, but the Premier League is another level. Just three more games to go and we still can stay up. Come on you Hatters!