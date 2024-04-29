Your views on Saturday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Saturday's match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

Here are some of your answers:

Newcastle fans

Tom: Strange game. Sheffield United absolutely flying out of the blocks and going for it. Big Dan Burn kept us in the game in the first half. He looks much more comfortable at centre-back than when he is stuck on the left. There was a complete transition in the second half, with Newcastle bombing forward at every opportunity and looking like scoring. Was there an interesting half-time talk?

Simon: Very pleased to see us bounce back from a poor midweek performance. We dominated in the second half and it is positive that we are converting chances. I was really pleased, particularly, to see Bruno and Wilson on the scoresheet. We need to push forward and get as many points as possible in our final few games, but well done!

Tant: With all of the injuries sustained this season, this team has shown real resilience under a world-class man manager in Eddie Howe. To be where they are now shows that, to a man, they are fighting for the boss. It was a difficult game today, but they showed great patience and belief in their own game plan to get the three points.

Andrew: We started a bit like me when I had eaten too many lockdown chocolates... slowly and poorly! But we finished like me when I eat a bag of sugar followed by three bottles of energy drink... buzzing and excited! I think we will keep both Guimaraes and Isak this summer. Next year will be great, if this year was anything to go by!

Sheff Utd fans

Bob: Sheffield United were the best team in the first half and could have had three goals. However, Newcastle woke up in the second half and ran out easy winners as the Blades were blunted.

Eric: I am sick and tired of seeing that white flag this season! Just close season, have a big clear out of both the players and management. Fresh ideas and a new approach is needed.

Peter: Chris Wilder is clueless and he needs sacking. This club needs a complete rebuild. Wilder is not the man for the job.

James: A fitting end to an embarrassing season. Unless there is a big change in the club, starting at the top with the owner who has proved himself incapable of running a football club, then there will be a relegation scrap on our hands again next season!