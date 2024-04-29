Your views on Saturday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Saturday's match between Manchester United and Burnley.

Here are some of your answers:

United fans

Bob: Erik ten Hag has lost the plot. I've said it before and will say it again - he is a mediocre manager out of his depth. If it wasn’t for McTominay scoring a few crucial goals, Ten Hag would be gone. He has to go. I'm bored of listening to him once a week, goodness knows how the players put up with him.

Scott: Manchester United need a good clear out this summer of the players that are either past their best or just simply not good enough, after numerous years of waiting or chances - Rashford, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Casemiro. Not to mention Onana, who has cost us far too many times this season. We will never get anywhere with him between the sticks!

Will: Little has changed since the early season Champions League games. While my instinct is to blame the manager, especially after another Onana error, the fact remains - something deeper is wrong at the club. Until that is fixed, the manager cannot be solely responsible. Moyes, Mourinho, Rangnick, Van Gaal, Solskjaer, Giggs, Carrick... let's give Ineos time.

Graham: Yet another scrappy display, without any real team structure. Yet another winning position lost through a dreadful header by Casemiro, and Onana then conceding a penalty. Are there any other teams who have lost as many matches from a winning position with just minutes on the clock? Extremely poor decision-making.

Burnley fans

Steven: Fantastic performance, nothing to be negative about there! One defeat in eight games, it's a shame there aren't 13 games left. Onto next Saturday, we can do this! Up the Clarets.

Mark: The team are really coming together well. It is a few games too late for us this season, but I like the way the team are playing. I want to keep Kompany for a while yet!

Jack: I've got to admit, Burnley gave max effort. They were a bit lucky at times and I had really hoped this could be the one to upset the applecart. Our run in is the hardest - sorry Natalie (Bromley - BBC Sport's Burnley Fan Writer), the great escape is not on.

Tony: A gutsy performance and a valuable point. It brings Nottingham Forest into play for the last game of the season. Don't write off the Clarets just yet!