Your views on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Bournemouth's draw with Manchester United on Saturday.

Here are some of your answers:

Bournemouth fans

Matt: In general a great display from Bournemouth with lots of energy, pressure and neat passing. We just need to be more clinical. The United penalty was a complete joke. I can’t believe I feel so gutted at not doing the double over United but it’s a sign of how far we’ve come this season.

Andrew: The Man Utd penalty was never a handball and the Bournemouth penalty definitely was a foul on the line, which is classed as in the box. The real score should have been 3-1 to Bournemouth.

Charl: An excellent performance marred only by poor finishing. Defensively we were organised, compact, and direct. Not sure why Iraola persists with Dango Ouattara but overall a very good team performance.

Manchester United fans

Nigel: Headless chickens springs to mind. Ten Hag clearly lost the plot, with substitutions continue to be strange. Mount left on the bench until it's too late. Ten Hag was desperate to buy him in the summer but now he is fit he doesn't want to play him. Casemiro is now hopeless but still gets to start, crazy. Sack Ten Hag now.

Paul: Pretty poor once again. Not a team at all. Reliant on individual moments to get anything. Look like a bunch of blokes who just met in the pub this morning and decided to play football in afternoon. Only Bruno can hold his head up. Rashford and Casemiro awful. Should have lost 5-1 but somehow scraped a draw. How we are still seventh is beyond me.

Sylvia: Passing was poor… easily frequently intercepted by Bournemouth players. Always hesitant when attacking, giving time for the opposition to get into defensive positions.