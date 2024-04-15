Your views on Saturday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Nottingham Forest's 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday.

Here are some of your answers:

Nottingham Forest fans

Jack: Forest played all the best football but conceded a very soft opener then another set piece. Frustrating not to win but encouraged by how good we look on the ball.

Kris: I don’t like to single players out, but it’s impossible not to mention just how poor Yates is. A fan favourite as a home grown player, but not Premier League standard by a long way. It’s time he moved on, wherever we finish the season. On this showing, with more points dropped from a winning position, it’s increasingly looking like the Championship.

Luke: Yet another example of not getting the points we deserve from a game, the story of our season and the reason why we’re 17th. It’s easy to once again say “if we play like that again we’ll be fine” but this is the business end of the season and we need wins.

Wolves fans

Mike: Scrappy game, lit up by the Cunha solo goal. Wolves showed more up front than in recent games. It was good to see Hwang back for 30 minutes, when he and Cunha are back up to speed we should be far more threatening in an attacking sense. Good to see VAR get a decision right!

Jason: Solid performance today. We are missing the attacking drive of Pedro Neto and the other attacking options but overall benefitted from Cunha's return. A decent performance from a talented but thin and injury-hit squad. Well done Wolves.

Andy: Considering our injury list and players not fully fit I think we did well at the City Ground. Not an easy place to go, especially as Forest need the points to avoid relegation. Gary O'Neil should be pleased with this performance considering the circumstances.