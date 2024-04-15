Your views on Saturday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Manchester City's 5-1 victory over Luton on Saturday.

Here are some of your answers:

Manchester City fans

Nigel: Credit to Luton Town, they put up a strong defence and at one point they looked like they could draw but they faded at the end. Another good win for City, closing the goal difference gap. Let's see Madrid off on Wednesday and kick on for the Treble.

Martin: City dominated this game from start to finish and should have been well out of sight by half time. Several top players rested and system slightly tweaked. Doku is still raw but had an excellent game as did Kovacic. Luton rarely troubled City and scored to lax City distribution. Another vital three points and job done.

Luton fans

Christian: Proud of the club. Played four at the back - one centre half, two left wing backs and a winger/forward as everyone else was injured and there literally were no other alternatives. The two late subs had to put down their homework books before they came off the bench! Next five games are massive. All games where we can get points. Been a proud Hatter all year.

Sue: So proud of our players, they believe in themselves and each other. We are not down and out by a long shot. With some of our injured players ready to come back I still believe we will stay up.