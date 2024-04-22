Your views on Saturday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Sheffield United's defeat against Burnley on Saturday.

Here are some of your answers:

Sheffield United fans

James: If Wilder thinks there was “no lack of fight” then he needs an eye test. Spineless players, Sunday league goalkeeper and a disappointing lack of anger from fans. This club is being run into the ground by an absent owner who doesn’t care and the response is just apathy.

Bob: Absolutely ridiculous. Worst game at the lane I have ever seen! Whole load of players and the manager have to go at the end of the season!

Chris: The irony is is that Burnley were the worst (away) team to visit us all season. We should have been 3-0 up before our keeper needed to make a save. But that's where the issues lie - Grbic is garbage. The biggest cheer before the goal was ironic from the Blades when he managed to save a dribbler.

Burnley fans

Mark: Thought we played well and finally took our chances in front of goal. We played like we were fighting for our lives and we had good spirit. Larsen played well as did Da Silva on the wing and did a good assist. I know some fans have got on his back this season but he's improved game by game. All of the team should be proud of themselves.

Jack: Was an excellent watch in the away end. Excellent atmosphere and certainly gives us a glimmer of hope for survival. It’s a shame that this form has come so late - but better late than never.

Simon: We were very average and still managed to win comfortably, we could have easily conceded two or three but it goes to show the level us and Sheffield United are at. We have a glimmer of hope but no more. I hope we can at least finish the season strong - and who knows?