Your views: Rigg waiting on head coach before contract decision

[BBC]

We asked for your reaction to Sunderland's Chris Rigg reportedly waiting to see who the next head coach is before committing his future to the club - or elsewhere. Here are some of your comments:

James: How are we in the situation where one of our brightest young talents can’t commit to their future because he doesn’t know who the manager will be? It’s been over 100 days since we sacked Beale? What is going on with our club? We need to keep him.

Alan: I think he has good potential but I've seen him put his head down in plenty of games and gone missing for periods of the game. In my opinion, he's not a forward and I believe this could be the reason for his performances. I originally thought the owners were going down the best route. Not now. Sell him, they will anyways.

Ron: Riggs is an upcoming youngster and already is establishing himself very well in the first team. To be selected as Captain for England U17s is an honour. He should stay and help to encourage some of the others from within the academy. He certainly has my vote to remain a superb player for the lads.