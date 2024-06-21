Your views on how to replace Mitov

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Dimitar Mitov's St Johnstone exit and how the club might replace him.

Here's what you had to say:

Duncan: Did nothing at Cambridge when we plucked him from obscurity. Told his agent to get it done to join Aberdeen and then sang the praises of the brilliant Dons fans. Off you go Dimi.

Tannoyman: Mitov leaving is a big loss, but we've got a good replacement in Ross Sinclair who only missed out last year after breaking his arm. We don't want a panic buy, Craig Levein has done that already. Give Sinclair a run in the team and let's develop our own players.

Pablo: Mitov made it clear that Saints were a stepping stone for him, hence why a release clause was in his contract. He will always be thanked for keeping us up last season, but now hope he follows the long list of Dons keepers that wear clown shoes and have holes in their gloves! A new keeper is now added to the lengthy 'needs' list.

Jim: Give Sinclair and Josh Rae the chance to show their capabilities. Bring in Craig Gordon for a year to support them and play if his experience is required. Both would benefit from seeing him train and his abilities first hand.