Your views on Man Utd v Sheff Utd

We asked for your views on Manchester United's 4-2 win over relegation-threatened Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Here are some of your answers:

Manchester United fans

Christine: The win is papering over the cracks and, as an Erik ten Hag fan, I am finding it more and more difficult to defend him. There is no structure and the players are constantly not turning up for work, Marcus Rashford being one of them. It is a relief that we beat Sheffield United, but the fear is the next game and what team turns up then.

Peter: Shocked - even more shocked than before. I'm glad we scored four goals, but to concede two goals so easily is extraordinary. But, it's United's season. I don't think Ten Hag has complete control of this team, the players are so disjointed and have been all season. Normally it would improve, but amazingly it has actually got worse. Lost for words.

Lucy: Much better than the Coventry game. We are still not there just yet, but Harry Maguire is showing his class once again, Rasmus Hojlund is back on the scoresheet, and we are all talking about Bruno. It's time to sort out the defence and the hesitation now.

Ewan: We got there in the end. A decent win. Bruno had a good game and I was glad to see the real player emerge for one game. I thought there were still frailties and both goals were naive. We still can't control games, even against weak opposition - no disrespect. The highlights for me were Hojlund's goal and Ethan Wheatley's debut. He looks great in the under-18s and we need our youth now!

Sheffield United fans

Rugster: We are playing well in the 5-3-2 formation. We would have been 2-1 up if it wasn't for a dodgy penalty. There were terrible substitutions yet again! Chris Wilder took Archer off for McAtee, so we had to shift to 5-4-1 which hasn't worked all season. We have no out balls and teams batter us when we play like this. Then we swapped to 4-5-1 for the last 20 minutes and we folded. I'm seriously questioning Wilder 2.0.

Bob: Same old, same old. We can’t defend for toffee. Let's see how we get on back in the Championship. I think we need a complete clear out of those both on and off the pitch!