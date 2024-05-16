Your views on Man Utd v Newcastle

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Thursday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Here are some of your responses

Man Utd fans

Dean: It is a great shame a lot of the players did not show up this season like they did on Wednesday. One thing is for sure though, if you give Erik ten Hag the tools to work with, he will deliver.

Peter: Why, oh why, leave it to the penultimate league match to prove they can get it together? I suppose a lot of the players are getting very worried about being sold as nobody else will offer the same sort of wages they have been used to.

Royston: The only positive tonight is the result. Could have gone behind on a few occasions with Newcastle missing clear chances. Yet again United won thanks to individual quality. Similar story all season. I can only hope they are not going to be embarrassed by Manchester City in the cup final. Forget Europe next season and start the rebuild from here.

Ian: I thought we were very lucky as it probably should have been a penalty for Newcastle and we also gave them plenty of chances. Ten Hag is hanging on by the skin of his teeth. No doubt he will have watched a different game though.

Newcastle fans

Steve: As usual Newcastle come out of the blocks flying but if they do not score early they run out of ideas. Too many Championship players in the side, so it is definitely time for a summer sale and build a team that can shine in Europe. Lewis Hall looks a great prospect so it is not all doom.

David: Poor defending yet again. It is just not good enough if you want to play with the big boys. Sort it Eddie!

Rob: We had our fair share of chances including an obvious penalty not given, even by VAR. Unlucky on the night to not at least get a point, but we just needed a bit of luck and better finishing to get a win.

Alex: Trippier looked lazy tonight. Another game where his lapses in concentration have cost us. He was directly at fault for the first goal keeping Mainoo onside and he forgot Garnacho existed leading to the corner for their second. His creative output, as with the run of games before his injury, was severely lacking. Would not be against a sale.