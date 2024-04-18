Your views on Man City v Real Madrid

[BBC]

We asked you to have your say on Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final exit to Real Madrid.

Here is a selection of your comments:

Bill: 33 shots and 18 corners - but only one goal. That is where the tie was lost, not the penalty shootout.

Ken: It was just not meant to be. We just ran out of luck - that is football! Remember the final last season and the Ederson save from Lukaku? That was our luck then. Some you win, some you lose. But what I saw still maintains my belief that Manchester City are the best team in Europe by a long way.

Jill: It felt to me we were a player short of where we needed to be. I remember being surprised by the sale of Cole Palmer and just wonder if that was good football business. The replacements are not yet making enough of an impact.

Usama: We got deservedly knocked out. Far too many times this season we have dominated games, missed sitters and conceded soft goals. Madrid were there for the taking but once again we lacked that decisive edge. Too many extra touches and hesitating in the final third. Still a lot to play for but need to see some big improvements from certain players.

Steve: City should have won the game within the 90 minutes. Kevin de Bruyne was the only player to have had his shooting boots with him, the rest must have left theirs at home. When it came to extra time and knowing that the game could go to penalties, Pep took two of his best penalty takers off in Erling Haaland and KDB. The defeat was hard to take, but I will always be CTID.