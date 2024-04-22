Your views on Luton v Brentford

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Luton Town's defeat by Brentford on Saturday.

Here are some of your answers:

Luton fans

Mark: I've been following Luton Town for 40 years now and I genuinely can't remember a worse performance . If it wasn't for our goalkeeper Kaminski, we would have lost by double figures. I'm in shock.

Nigel: We didn't show up. Looked very flat. Worst performance of the season! Very worried now. Need to find our fighting spirit again for the last four games and hope other results go our way!

Robosco: What did I witness? A very uncharacteristic display by Luton, the team selection was a total surprise with players coming back from injury not expected until next week. Brentford a very strong and skilful team exploited a team who obviously hadn’t played together as a team since the injuries started. Barkley had a bad day but his first in 30 games.

Brentford fans

Michael: Brentford were fantastic, scoring five goals away without the injured Ivan Toney. To all the people who think that Brentford are a one-player team, we proved last week and this week we can win without Toney. Well deserved. Up the Bees.

Tony: It’s been coming for a little while after a decent run recently. Almost safe!

Philly Bees fan: Getting Ethan Pinnock back on the pitch was huge. Brentford were firing on all cylinders and Luton had a terrible day. We’ll take it and love it. We’ve had a tough season with a lot going against us, but we’ve kept battling. We were due a triumphant performance.

Conor: What a game. This match was so key in keeping us up, and boy we delivered. We knew this would be the day we stay up. Unfortunately there was no clean sheet, but we know we've got four winnable fixtures. Next week - Everton. Hoping for another great result away from home.