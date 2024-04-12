Your views on Liverpool v Atalanta

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Liverpool's Europa League quarter-final performance against Atalanta.

Here are some of your responses:

Ben: The worst performance at Anfield in ages. Klopp isn't going to be winning any more trophies this season. They are out of the Europa League and will likely lose in the title race. We can't score or defend. Salah has gone off the boil, Nunez and Gakpo couldn't hit a barn door if they tried, and our defence relies too much on Van Dijk. A sad end for a great manager.

Muaz: Complete TRASH! The only player who was decent was Kelleher. He is the reason we have at least a chance against Atalanta in the second leg. Too many mistakes at the back and not clinical enough in the final third. A horrible display but fair play to Atalanta, they were amazing. My only hope is that the same thing happened a few years ago with Barcelona.

Mark: That was not just the worst performance under Klopp, but quite possibly the worst Liverpool performance I have seen in many years. For a side with so much talent, they looked like a Sunday league team. I am taking nothing away from Atalanta - their tactics were spot on - but how Liverpool played so poorly is beyond me.

Linda: We were at the match - great build-up and solidarity with the protest. If the goal from Elliott had crept over the line, we would have kicked on from there - but we made some errors which cost us and they punished us. We just didn't expect a result like that. We had our chances and we will get them again next week.

Richard: Klopp is to blame. We can't take the lead and we are always chasing teams. We should be 10 points ahead in league. Why did he pick a weakened team instead of putting out the strongest team first?

Paul: I was well aware that Atalanta are a quality team who would cause us problems, so I can't understand why we didn't play our strongest team from the beginning. The question now for Klopp is whether he tries to rescue this or he saves the players for the league, which is now also looking a distant hope.