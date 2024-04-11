Your views: Leeds 0-0 Sunderland

[BBC]

We asked for your reaction to Sunderland's 0-0 draw with Leeds. Here are some of your comments:

Colin: Not a great performance but happy with a point.

Humph: Will take that, a clean sheet and 0-0.

Mick: To those that thought that Leeds would run away with a cricket score get a grip. It's 11 v 11. You can have all the possession but not putting the ball in the back of the net, you get nowt. Four points gained over second in the Championship. Ha'way the lads. Onwards and upwards.

Eva: A lot of effort put in by the lads which is important given the backing they had at Elland Road. Could have gone either way if Leeds had got a penalty or two but we had good chances too through Jack Clarke. I hope the team pull out some more good results and that leaves our owners rueing poor decisions they have made this season!

Doug: The hysteria continues unabated from certain quarters but as last night's performance amply demonstrates we've had a transitional season punctuated by one poor managerial appointment. If Speakman can find the humility to learn from his mistake we should continue to progress. We have a young squad that can benefit from another year in this league.

David: Two 0-0’s in a row. Oh for a Striker who can score. Here’s hoping.

Bob: Sunderland hierarchy take note. Without a centre forward our team struggle to score goals. Although it’s only been approximately 20 months since Ross Steward was injured.

Jim: An unexpected bonus point so I will take it. Great to keep a clean sheet again shame we can't score!

Andy: Went in hoping for a 0-0. We played for a 0-0. The result was 0-0. We got the job done.

Gary: Well executed game plan, rode our luck with handball penalty off O’Nien. Good point away from home; surely the senior team have to invest in two recognised forwards and bring in the new manager asap to hit the ground running with play offs next season a minimum target, but a top 2 finish the main objective.

Richard: Super all round performance. Could have nicked it with a centre forward.