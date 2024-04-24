Your views on Hibs' summer transfer plans
With several Hibs players' contracts expiring in the summer, we asked you which of them you would like to see stay at Easter Road.
Here's what you had to say:
Michael: In all honesty there are not many I would keep at Hibs. Maolida and Marcondes get pass marks for loan signings I’d like to keep. I think there are better centre-halves out there than Fish and Triantis. The squad needs a desperate clear-out and to start afresh next season. A solid structure is well needed.
Darren: I'd keep Obita, Welsh, Marcondes and Maolida. I genuinely think the rest are replaceable. I know players have contracts but I’d be putting the rest on the transfer list. We need a better standard of player than we currently have and unfortunately I have little or no faith in the people tasked with player recruitment.
Lindsay: Disappointing season where our defensive play has not been effective, but even if I am wary to isolate individuals, there needs to be personnel changes at the back. We all too often lose a critical passing move coming out from the back. I would dispense with Marshall, Hanlon, Levitt, Tavares, Stevenson and coach Youan on the tracking and marking side.
Lewis: Marshall, bye. Maolida, stay. Marcondes, stay. Moriah-Welsh, stay. Paul Hanlon, bye.