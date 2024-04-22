Your views on Fulham v Liverpool

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Liverpool's 3-1 win at Fulham on Sunday.

Here are some of your answers:

Fulham fans

Oistein: A very disappointing performance. We were giving the ball away too easily and so conceded the second and third goals. Liverpool were not at their best, but they were still good enough to beat a Fulham team without belief.

Will: It's a shame we couldn't get anything from this game, despite a recent good home record against Liverpool. In the first half, we played well and Castagne got his first goal for the club. After that, we just couldn't keep up with Liverpool.

Peter: Sadly, Fulham weren't really at it. Had they been, Liverpool probably would have suffered a further loss of points. It was not a great day for the neutral.

Dave: It was a poor second half and mistakes gave the goals away. There was no pressing from the forwards. Why is the team not playing at the minute?

Liverpool fans

Jack: Much better from Liverpool, who controlled the game throughout. Trent Alexander-Arnold brings a different class to the team.

Eddie: It was good to see the team full of energy again. Totally deserved win and could have been bigger. Let's go together and see where we end up.

Matt: Improved but still nowhere near where we should be. The goal we conceded was sloppy and Diaz, Nunez et al remain frustratingly profligate in front of goal. We've overachieved at the same time as better sides have stuttered, but we've failed to take full advantage. Got to play harder the last five games.

Daniel: This was a much better and needed performance! Lately, things haven’t been so good, but to get the win and a very vital three points at a difficult ground like Craven Cottage is a sign to both our title rivals that we’re still here! Top notch performances from Trent, Ryan and Diogo, and some great goals to cap it off. Let’s keep this going!