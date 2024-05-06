You views on Friday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Friday's match between Luton and Everton.

Here are some of your answers:

Luton fans

Muhammed: We needed to win this game really, playing home against a team that plays a similar direct style. We need the teams below us to do us a favour now, because it's not looking good.

Jon: Hard working, but their results over the last number of games are not good enough. Points total any other year would see them relegated already. Showed up big spending clubs at times this year but have suffered from a couple of key players being injured.

Andy: Poor, lacked belief, how could they miss so many chances late on?

Mark: Once again, Luton Town's defence let their goalkeeper Kaminski down.

Everton fans

Adam: Really solid performance by Everton. Teams fighting relegation are tricky opponents especially at their home grounds. A draw was fair result. Everton build confidence and belief - that’s 45 points on the board this season.

Mike: Luton were the better side. They were playing for their lives. We were safe. The same 11 that have performed so well recently ran out of steam. They also highlighted how poor the squad is. The euphoria of staying up will soon be replaced with the reality that we will be circling the plug hole again next season. Dyche is still the man for us though.

Mark: Everton didn't play with the freedom and confidence of a team now free of relegation worries. They had the best of the chances to add to their goal but Luton were much better in the second half. Defensively it was another solid performance from the Blues and they dealt fairly easily with Luton's late attacking surge. A good away point gained.

Greg: I suppose you could call it a hard-fought point and after the miracles the players have produced since the Chelsea debacle, we can have no real complaints. Luton have beaten us twice this season and they bullied us out of those games, so it was good that we matched them physically except maybe for the goal.