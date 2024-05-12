Your views on Edinburgh win & Glasgow defeat

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Edinburgh beat Zebre to keep their URC play-off hopes alive, and Glasgow fell to defeat away to Bulls.

Edinburgh fans still feel their team aren't performing to their full potential despite the result:

Grant: I’m at a loss to understand the plan. What on earth is the coach telling the players? We should have blown them off the park, but there were some good individual performances. Ben Vellacott made such a difference.

David: TheEdinburgh backline has to learn to pass. On numerous occasions in the 22 Edinburgh players chose to run into contact instead of passing to supporting players, and the chance of a try was lost. They played like a group of individuals instead of a team.

Darwin: Winning only because a lot of the players are good internationals and that instinct is pulling them through. They don't look like a cohesive unit playing to any set pattern. If they make the knock-out stages I expect them to lose first up, to anyone.

Glasgow fans were able to take some positives despite the result:

Stair: Glasgow were unlucky. The second half was good to watch. I felt the TMO should have intervened more as the Bulls were continually entering from the side and sealing off. Referee Whitehouse also missed several high tackles. Still, two good points.

Robert: If Glasgow had played as they did in the last quarter, they could have won. They are best shipping the ball wide as they did.

Stuart: Glasgow fought to the end and gained two bonus points. It makes you wonder what the score would have been if they got all together for a full game.