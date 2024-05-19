Your views on Edinburgh & Glasgow defeats

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Edinburgh's play-off hopes were dented by a narrow defeat to Munster, and Glasgow fell to a heavy defeat to a depleted Lions side.

Edinburgh supporters

Gibson: Psychologically weak at big game moments. Had the lineout chance to kill the game and blew it, reminiscent of national side composure issues. Munster as ever very streetwise, feigning injuries and slowing everything down to disrupt momentum.

Steve: On several occasions, Edinburgh kicked away possession and didn’t get the ball out wide enough to really test Munster.

Arran: It was a decent performance from the boys. I liked the idea of taking the points early on and building a lead. But the penalty leading up to the Coombes try was never a penalty, and Snyman was so late and deliberate on Healy that it should’ve been reversed. Small margins decide these games.

Andrew: Although it was an improved Edinburgh performance, the same dismal problems sank them in the end. The back line is too predictable and have no real cutting edge. Have they got the mental strength to go away and beat Benneton?

Glasgow fans

Bill: We never exploited the numerical advantage. The Lions had read our playbook and nullified it, which was quite frightening. Indeed, the breakaway tries were warrioresque. We never really got in behind them, I don’t know if the altitude is the main problem, but we seemed to make bad decisions and lacked energy.

Ali: If Glasgow have any ambition about winning the competition, then they need to be able to win big games away from home. Particularly against 14 players. We will likely now need to travel for a semi, so will soon get a chance to make amends. Very poor performance yesterday.

Campbell: That was one of the worst performances I can recall from Glasgow. Some of the back in particular looked like they couldn't be bothered. Don't want to name names but some very good players had shockers. Soft tackles. Poor shape in attack and defence. Play like that again and we are out of the URC.

David: Glasgow played their poorest game of the season today. They totally lost focus believing that a win was a given when the Lions were reduced to 14 players. They lost three tries by simply kicking the ball away to the Lions.